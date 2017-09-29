Condor Gold PLC (CNR) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities Ltd

Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Condor Gold PLC (LON:CNR) in a report released on Monday morning. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Condor Gold PLC in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Condor Gold PLC (CNR) opened at 49.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 58.51. Condor Gold PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 44.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 74.85. The company’s market cap is GBX 30.38 million.

About Condor Gold PLC

Condor Gold PLC is a gold exploration company. The Company operates projects in Nicaragua and El Salvador. The Company’s interests include approximately 10 concessions in the La India Mining District in Nicaragua, and over four licenses in approximately two project areas in El Salvador. It has interest in the La India Project, which is a concession package covering over 310 square kilometers in the La India Gold Mining District.

