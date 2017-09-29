Comparing Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MBT) and Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (NYSE: MBT) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Telephone and Data Systems pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC pays out 82.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telephone and Data Systems pays out 129.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Telephone and Data Systems has increased its dividend for 42 consecutive years. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Mobile TeleSystems OJSC and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile TeleSystems OJSC 12.42% 40.25% 10.03% Telephone and Data Systems 1.09% 1.15% 0.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobile TeleSystems OJSC and Telephone and Data Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile TeleSystems OJSC $14.03 billion 0.73 $4.86 billion $0.87 12.00 Telephone and Data Systems $5.04 billion 0.61 $934.00 million $0.48 58.10

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone and Data Systems. Mobile TeleSystems OJSC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telephone and Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mobile TeleSystems OJSC and Telephone and Data Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobile TeleSystems OJSC 0 2 3 0 2.60 Telephone and Data Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC currently has a consensus price target of $10.97, suggesting a potential upside of 5.04%. Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.25%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Mobile TeleSystems OJSC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.1% of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Mobile TeleSystems OJSC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC beats Telephone and Data Systems on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobile TeleSystems OJSC

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company, formerly Mobile TeleSystems Open Joint Stock Company, is a provider of telecommunications services. The Company provides mobile and fixed line voice and data telecommunications services, including data transfer, broadband, pay-television (pay-TV) and various value-added services, as well as selling equipment and accessories. The Company operates through segments, which include Russia convergent, Moscow fixed line and Ukraine. Its Russia Convergent segment includes mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and other value-added services. Its Moscow fixed line segment includes fixed line operations carried out in Moscow by the Company’s subsidiary MGTS. Its Ukraine segment includes mobile and fixed line operations carried out across multiple regions of Ukraine.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. is a diversified telecommunications company. The Company is engaged in conducting its Wireless operations through its subsidiary, United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular), as well as providing its wireline services, cable services, and hosted and managed services (HMS), through its subsidiary, TDS Telecommunications Corporation (TDS Telecom). It operates through four business segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, Cable, and Hosted and Managed Services. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers. Wireline operations provide retail telecommunications services to both residential and commercial customers. Wireline offers services, including broadband, video, voice and network access services. Cable offers broadband, video and voice services under TDS and BendBroadband brand names. It provides a range of information technology (IT) services, including colocation, and cloud and hosting solutions through its HMS business.

