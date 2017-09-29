Comparing Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) & Its Rivals

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) is one of 21 public companies in the “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kulicke and Soffa Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ peers have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Kulicke and Soffa Industries $738.99 million $125.75 million 17.98 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Competitors $1.64 billion $379.05 million 10.19

Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kulicke and Soffa Industries. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kulicke and Soffa Industries Competitors 110 659 1348 51 2.62

Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.65%. As a group, “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies have a potential upside of 7.01%. Given Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kulicke and Soffa Industries is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Semiconductor Equipment & Testing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kulicke and Soffa Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kulicke and Soffa Industries 11.61% 11.88% 9.53% Kulicke and Soffa Industries Competitors 6.59% 12.25% 7.10%

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries peers beat Kulicke and Soffa Industries on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging and surface mount technology solutions. The Expendable Tools segment manufactures and sells expendable tools for a range of semiconductor packaging applications. It offers capital equipment and expendable tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes and power modules. Its customers primarily consist of semiconductor device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers and automotive electronics suppliers.

