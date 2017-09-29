Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE:EEM) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 96,820 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 0.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 0.4% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-reduces-position-in-ishares-msci-emerging-markets-indx-eem.html.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE EEM) traded up 1.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. 27,091,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $45.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSE:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.