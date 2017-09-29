Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $4,573,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA held its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) traded up 0.505% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.695. 270,303 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $55.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

