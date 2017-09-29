Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $21.22 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,400 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) traded up 0.60% during trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. 756,450 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61. The company’s market cap is $56.24 billion. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $109.37.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. EOG Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post $0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1675 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is -131.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.84.

In related news, EVP Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $352,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

