Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Nomura

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) had its price target lifted by Nomura from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.12.

Shares of Comerica (NYSE CMA) traded up 0.87% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.18. 578,019 shares of the stock traded hands. Comerica has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.08 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post $4.60 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $605.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

In related news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 20,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,427,347.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter William Guilfoile sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $203,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,249 shares of company stock worth $3,095,383. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,161,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,069,000 after buying an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 11.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,990,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,672,000 after buying an additional 1,010,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,040,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,142,000 after buying an additional 919,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,928,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,991,000 after buying an additional 71,159 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

