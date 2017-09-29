Comerica Bank Sells 2,373 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. BidaskClub cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE HTGC) opened at 12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.83. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.62.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $48.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company. The Company is an internally managed, non-diversified, closed-end investment company. The Company focuses on providing senior secured venture growth loans to venture capital-backed companies in a range of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries.

