Comerica Bank Has $321,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 1.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited by 22.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop Holdings Limited alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VIPS. BidaskClub cut Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.60 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HSBC Holdings plc cut Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vipshop Holdings Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/comerica-bank-has-321000-position-in-vipshop-holdings-limited-vips.html.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) opened at 9.20 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Vipshop Holdings Limited had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is an online discount retailer for brands in China. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales mainly on its vip.com Website. The Company’s segment is sales, product distribution and offering of goods on its online platforms.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.