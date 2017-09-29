Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th.

Cohen & Strs MLP & Ergy Oprty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc alerts:

Cohen & Strs MLP & Ergy Oprty Fd (MIE) traded up 0.68% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 63,850 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Cohen & Strs MLP & Ergy Oprty Fd has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (MIE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/cohen-strs-mlp-inc-ergy-oprty-fd-inc-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-08-mie.html.

About Cohen & Strs MLP & Ergy Oprty Fd

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide attractive total return, consisted of high current income and price appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its managed assets in energy-related master limited partnerships (MLPs) and companies that are involved in the exploration, production, gathering, transportation, processing, storage, refining, distribution or marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or other energy sources (related companies).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Strs MLP Inc & Ergy Oprty Fd Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.