Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty (NYSE:RQI) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.56. 228,501 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $13.41.

Cohen & Steers Qualityome Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary investment objective of the Fund is high current income through investment in real estate securities. The secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. Real estate securities include common stocks, preferred stocks and other equity securities of any market capitalization issued by real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs) and similar REIT-like entities.

