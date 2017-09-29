Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Position Maintained by Axa

Axa held its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Axa’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56,698.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,538,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518,276 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 11,747,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,767,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,872 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,314,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 871,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Position Maintained by Axa” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/coeur-mining-inc-cde-position-maintained-by-axa.html.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Spurbeck sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $87,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,300 shares of company stock worth $507,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS AG downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE CDE) opened at 9.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.18.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.70 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post $0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a gold and silver producer. The Company has its mines located in the United States, Mexico, and Bolivia and exploration projects in Mexico and Argentina. Its segments include Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, San Bartolome mines, Coeur Capital and Other. The Palmarejo complex is located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.