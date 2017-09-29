Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KOF. BidaskClub raised Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. lowered Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE KOF) traded up 1.65% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.55. 16,708 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average of $79.42. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $59.44 and a 12-month high of $91.85.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. is a franchise bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages across the world. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of certain Coca-Cola beverages. It is also engaged in acquiring, holding and transferring all types of bonds, shares and marketable securities.

