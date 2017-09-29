Cobiz Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Cobiz Wealth LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 25,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 126,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation by 15.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE XOM) traded down 0.49% during trading on Friday, hitting $81.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,480,500 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.05 and a 12 month high of $93.22. The company has a market cap of $346.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Exxon Mobil Corporation had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $62.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post $3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.19%.

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $88,253.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,918.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Stuart Franklin sold 22,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $1,807,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 231,572 shares in the company, valued at $18,470,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr raised Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.60 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $95.00 target price on Exxon Mobil Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics, and a range of specialty products.

