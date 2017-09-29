Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (CIE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.57

Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CIE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 306,669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIE. Zacks Investment Research raised Cobalt International Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet started coverage on Cobalt International Energy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cobalt International Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cobalt International Energy in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $1.50) on shares of Cobalt International Energy in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Cobalt International Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The firm’s market capitalization is $44.29 million.

Cobalt International Energy (NYSE:CIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The energy producer reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.79). Cobalt International Energy had a negative net margin of 7,253.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,077.95%. The business had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cobalt International Energy, Inc. will post ($11.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cobalt International Energy news, CEO Timothy J. Cutt sold 20,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $48,519.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,745. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in Cobalt International Energy in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cobalt International Energy in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cobalt International Energy in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cobalt International Energy by 314.6% in the first quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 228,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 173,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cobalt International Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 251,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cobalt International Energy

Cobalt International Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company has its operations focused in the deepwater United States Gulf of Mexico. The Company also has a non-operated interest in the Diaba Block offshore Gabon in West Africa. The Company’s exploration efforts in the United States Gulf of Mexico has resulted in four oil and natural gas discoveries including the North Platte, Shenandoah, Anchor and Heidelberg fields.

