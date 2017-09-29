CMH Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.5% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.9% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.1% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co by 1.2% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J P Morgan Chase & Co news, insider Nicole Giles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $91,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,350.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 9,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $902,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,527 shares in the company, valued at $953,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,564 shares of company stock worth $2,605,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) traded down 0.01% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,159,443 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.19. J P Morgan Chase & Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $95.44.

J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. J P Morgan Chase & Co had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that J P Morgan Chase & Co will post $6.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from J P Morgan Chase & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. J P Morgan Chase & Co’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Vetr downgraded J P Morgan Chase & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.41 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

J P Morgan Chase & Co Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in investment banking, financial services. It operates in four segments, as well as a Corporate segment. Its segments are Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking and Asset Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers services to consumers and businesses through bank branches, automatic teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

