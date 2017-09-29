CME Group Inc. (CME) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,424 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CME Group worth $60,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,172.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,265,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,239,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065,883 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,228,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,753 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,926,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,557 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,379,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,496,000 after purchasing an additional 889,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,232,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,214,000 after purchasing an additional 806,282 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group Inc. (CME) traded up 0.12% during trading on Friday, hitting $136.02. The stock had a trading volume of 254,298 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.14. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $98.95 and a one year high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.72.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.05 million. CME Group had a net margin of 46.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.99%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $25,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,249.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Terrence A. Duffy sold 21,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total transaction of $2,702,660.35. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 110,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,985.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,244 shares of company stock valued at $6,021,890. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CME Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their target price on CME Group from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.22.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its exchanges, provides products across all asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The Company’s segment primarily consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc (NYMEX) and Commodity Exchange, Inc (COMEX) exchanges.

