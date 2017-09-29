Cloverdale Capital Management LLC Has $15.77 Million Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN)

Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,045 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the quarter. Nuance Communications comprises about 17.5% of Cloverdale Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Nuance Communications worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 29.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 23.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Nuance Communications news, insider Daniel David Tempesta sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $103,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,125.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $364,785. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays PLC cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ NUAN) traded up 0.39% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 5,208,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $19.93. The firm’s market capitalization is $4.49 billion.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

