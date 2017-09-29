Clorox Company (The) (CLX) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Clorox Company (The) worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 7.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 478,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 14.0% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) in the first quarter valued at about $15,870,000. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 0.8% in the first quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox Company (The) alerts:

Shares of Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) traded up 0.63% on Friday, reaching $130.85. 180,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.22. Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $111.24 and a 12 month high of $141.76.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Clorox Company (The) had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 190.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clorox Company will post $5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Clorox Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $150.00 price target on Clorox Company (The) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Clorox Company (The) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.81.

In other news, SVP Jon M. Balousek sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.87, for a total transaction of $1,280,798.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,666.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $297,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $2,944,449. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/clorox-company-the-clx-shares-bought-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

Clorox Company (The) Company Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.