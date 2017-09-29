Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty Inc (NASDAQ:CLPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Clipper Realty (NASDAQ:CLPR) traded down 2.28% during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 35,123 shares. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s market cap is $190.77 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/clipper-realty-inc-clpr-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter valued at about $13,711,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the first quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the first quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 2,540.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 320,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 308,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 40.0% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 1,036,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after buying an additional 296,296 shares during the last quarter.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The Company’s segments include Commercial and Residential. As of June 30, 2016, it owned two residential/retail rental properties at 50 Murray Street and 53 Park Place in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, referred to as the Tribeca House properties.

