Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty Inc (NASDAQ:CLPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “
Clipper Realty (NASDAQ:CLPR) traded down 2.28% during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 35,123 shares. Clipper Realty has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock’s market cap is $190.77 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter valued at about $13,711,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the first quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the first quarter valued at about $3,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 2,540.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 320,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 308,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 40.0% during the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 1,036,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after buying an additional 296,296 shares during the last quarter.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The Company’s segments include Commercial and Residential. As of June 30, 2016, it owned two residential/retail rental properties at 50 Murray Street and 53 Park Place in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, referred to as the Tribeca House properties.
