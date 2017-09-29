C&J Energy Services (CJ) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.17

News stories about C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. C&J Energy Services earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2032214632185 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE CJ) traded down 1.25% on Friday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 232,478 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. C&J Energy Services has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $46.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on C&J Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on C&J Energy Services in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 175,000 shares of C&J Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $5,115,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

