BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVEO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civeo Corporation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Civeo Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Get Civeo Corporation alerts:

Civeo Corporation (NYSE CVEO) traded down 2.08% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. 290,794 shares of the company were exchanged. Civeo Corporation has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The company’s market capitalization is $372.94 million.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Civeo Corporation had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civeo Corporation will post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/civeo-corporation-cveo-raised-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Civeo Corporation by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,246,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,507 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $13,251,000. Marathon Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Civeo Corporation by 66.3% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 3,448,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its position in shares of Civeo Corporation by 183.8% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 1,684,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo Corporation

Civeo Corporation is an integrated provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.