CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (CFHL) Price Target Increased to GBX 130 by Analysts at FinnCap

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC (LON:CFHL) had its price target boosted by FinnCap from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 130 ($1.75) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a corporate rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CFHL. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC from GBX 80 ($1.08) to GBX 134 ($1.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities Ltd started coverage on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 35 ($0.47) price target for the company. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.34) price target on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.83) price target on shares of CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 92.20 ($1.24).

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings PLC Company Profile

CityFibre Infrastructure Holdings plc is a provider of wholesale fiber optic infrastructure. The Company designs, builds and operates pure-fiber networks across the United Kingdom. The Company’s operations relate to the management of transformational fiber optic infrastructure. Its solutions include Fibre-to-the-Premises, Metro Fibre Networks, Fibre-to-the-Tower and Fibre-to-the-Home.

