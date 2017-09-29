Citigroup Inc. Boosts Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Price Target to $28.00

Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE:HCC) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCC. FBR & Co raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE HCC) traded up 0.451% on Tuesday, hitting $23.405. 107,422 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.374. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $27.62.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $363.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.75 million. Analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post $4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,185,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,178,000. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,651,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,953,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,590,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

