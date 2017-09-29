Numeric Investors LLC trimmed its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 306,800 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Cirrus Logic worth $16,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) Shares Sold by Numeric Investors LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/cirrus-logic-inc-crus-shares-sold-by-numeric-investors-llc.html.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC downgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ CRUS) traded down 0.80% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 208,306 shares. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.05 and a 1-year high of $71.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $320.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post $4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Sherman sold 1,378 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $85,215.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,864.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randolph K. Carlson sold 53,332 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $3,045,257.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,831.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,313 shares of company stock worth $5,523,018. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc is engaged in providing integrated circuits (ICs) for audio and voice signal processing applications. The Company develops analog and mixed-signal ICs for a range of customers. The Company offers two product lines: Portable Audio, and Non-Portable Audio and Other. The Company’s primary facility housing engineering, sales and marketing, and administration functions is located in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.