Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (D)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3,615.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,518,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,530,873,000 after buying an additional 44,293,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,602,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,382,237,000 after buying an additional 1,435,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,572,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,371,472,000 after buying an additional 790,484 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 8,967,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,216,000 after buying an additional 461,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,843,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,596,000 after buying an additional 420,250 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE D) opened at 77.03 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.51 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post $3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.28%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

