Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its position in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Cinemark Holdings worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark Holdings by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cinemark Holdings by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark Holdings by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark Holdings Inc alerts:

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE CNK) traded down 0.17% during trading on Friday, hitting $36.28. 455,975 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.67. Cinemark Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Cinemark Holdings had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $751.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings Inc will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cinemark Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/cinemark-holdings-inc-cnk-shares-sold-by-people-s-united-financial-inc.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buyl” rating on shares of Cinemark Holdings in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cinemark Holdings from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cinemark Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark Holdings from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark Holdings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other Cinemark Holdings news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 5,000 shares of Cinemark Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,551,358.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cinemark Holdings

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is engaged in the motion picture exhibition business with theatres in the United States (U.S.), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Paraguay, Curacao and Bolivia. The Company manages its business in two segments: U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.