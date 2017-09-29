Chilton Capital Management LLC Maintains Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC held its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,500 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,818,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,723,000 after purchasing an additional 679,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Globalstar by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,505,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 603,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Globalstar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,977,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 76,355 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,704,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 474,526 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Globalstar by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 154,088 shares during the period.

Get Globalstar Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/chilton-capital-management-llc-maintains-holdings-in-globalstar-inc-gsat.html.

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) traded up 2.42% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.69. 479,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.96 billion. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 351.08% and a negative return on equity of 320.82%. The firm had revenue of $28.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc (Globalstar) provides mobile satellite services (MSS), including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.