Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (CHK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Mizuho in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHK. Vetr raised Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.80 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy Corporation in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Chesapeake Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $5.00 price target on Chesapeake Energy Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) traded down 1.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. 22,861,830 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm’s market cap is $3.83 billion.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Chesapeake Energy Corporation had a negative return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post $0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 547,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,641.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 218,736 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,172,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 235,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation produces natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates in two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing, Gathering and Compression. Exploration and production is engaged in finding and producing oil, natural gas and NGL. Marketing, gathering and compression is engaged in marketing, gathering and compression of oil, natural gas and NGL.

