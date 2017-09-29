Cherokee Inc. (CHKE) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ:CHKE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $6.50. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cherokee traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 114,766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cherokee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherokee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cherokee in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Cherokee by 1.3% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HCSF Management LLC grew its position in Cherokee by 5.9% in the second quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 1,654,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 91,780 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cherokee by 2.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cherokee by 23.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 68,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Cherokee by 49.5% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 220,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 73,052 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The firm’s market capitalization is $39.76 million.

Cherokee (NASDAQ:CHKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. Cherokee had a negative net margin of 42.78% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cherokee Inc. will post $0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Cherokee

Cherokee Inc is a marketer and manager of a portfolio of fashion and lifestyle brands it owns or represents, licensing the Cherokee, Liz Lange, Completely Me by Liz Lange, Hawk, Tony Hawk, Sideout, Carole Little, Everyday California , Flip Flop Shops and ale by alessandra brands and related brands in various consumer product categories and sectors.

