Chemours Company (The) (CC) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Chemours Company (The) comprises about 0.9% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Chemours Company (The) worth $22,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its holdings in shares of Chemours Company (The) by 179.3% during the second quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 15,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours Company (The) by 14.1% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 140,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemours Company (The) by 216.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 41,974 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours Company (The) during the second quarter worth $698,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours Company (The) during the second quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemours Company (The) news, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider E Bryan Snell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $462,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,837 shares of company stock worth $1,865,603. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) traded up 0.050% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.435. 599,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.007 and a beta of 3.64.

Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Chemours Company (The) had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 122.97%. Chemours Company (The)’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chemours Company will post $3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Chemours Company (The)’s payout ratio is 8.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chemours Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. raised their price objective on shares of Chemours Company (The) from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Chemours Company (The) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS AG upgraded shares of Chemours Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours Company (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Chemours Company (The)

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

