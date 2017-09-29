Chemours Company (The) (CC) Position Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 54,557 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Chemours Company (The) worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours Company (The) by 48,297.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,160,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,696,000 after buying an additional 19,121,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chemours Company (The) by 135.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,031,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,709,000 after buying an additional 1,746,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chemours Company (The) by 35.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,791,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,987,000 after buying an additional 1,504,657 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Chemours Company (The) during the second quarter worth $49,809,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Chemours Company (The) during the second quarter worth $37,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company (CC) opened at 50.41 on Friday. Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 3.64.

Chemours Company (The) (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Chemours Company (The) had a return on equity of 122.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chemours Company will post $3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Chemours Company (The)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.11%.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Chemours Company (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Chemours Company (The) in a report on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemours Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on shares of Chemours Company (The) to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $646,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,603. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

