Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 287,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,491,000 after acquiring an additional 32,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ CHKP) opened at 112.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.73. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $116.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $458.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.62 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 42.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post $5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $108.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

