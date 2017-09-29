Check-Cap’s (CHEK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Check-Cap Ltd. alerts:

Shares of Check-Cap (CHEK) traded down 7.1878% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.8284. The stock had a trading volume of 127,508 shares. Check-Cap has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The stock’s market cap is $31.04 million.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post ($0.63) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/check-caps-chek-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-hc-wainwright.html.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Knott David M lifted its stake in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Knott David M owned approximately 1.05% of Check-Cap worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.