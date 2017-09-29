Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) Holdings Held by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P continued to hold its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) opened at 21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $835.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $21.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.52). Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

In related news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter sold 2,566 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $52,269.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,465.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests primarily in upscale extended-stay and premium-branded select-service hotels. All of the Company’s assets are held by, and all of its operations are conducted through Chatham Lodging, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 38 hotels with an aggregate of 5,712 rooms located in 15 states and the District of Columbia.

