Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) Holdings Cut by Lee Capital Management LP

Lee Capital Management LP cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Lee Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 43.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 118.7% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 50.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $168,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 10,976 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total transaction of $4,379,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) traded up 0.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $363.64. 537,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.25. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.50 and a 12-month high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $378.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, August 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.19.

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

