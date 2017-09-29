Chart Industries (GTLS) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.19

Media headlines about Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chart Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.5158433791823 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Johnson Rice upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $38.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of Chart Industries (GTLS) traded down 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 168,554 shares. Chart Industries has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $238.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.76 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 1.35%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Chart Industries will post $0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc is a diversified global manufacturer of engineered equipment, packaged solutions, and value-add services used throughout the industrial gas, energy and biomedical industries. The Company operates through three business segments: Energy & Chemicals (E&C), Distribution & Storage (D&S) and BioMedical.

