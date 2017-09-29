Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) Stake Lowered by Precept Management LLC

Precept Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Century Communities accounts for 0.9% of Precept Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Precept Management LLC owned 0.25% of Century Communities worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) traded up 0.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.85. 145,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $28.05.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in homebuilding business in Atlanta, Central Texas, Colorado, Houston, Nevada, and Utah. It is involved in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as entitlement and development of land. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers.

