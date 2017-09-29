Celgene Corporation (CELG) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

News headlines about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celgene Corporation earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.9665467636778 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Celgene Corporation (CELG) traded up 2.14% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.82. 4,324,637 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.89. Celgene Corporation has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.81.

Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. Celgene Corporation had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Corporation will post $7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $160.00 target price on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Celgene Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $156.00 price target on shares of Celgene Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.42.

In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $248,498.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,768.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 18,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.52, for a total transaction of $2,415,403.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,424 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,220.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,233 shares of company stock worth $6,268,259 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Celgene Corporation

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

