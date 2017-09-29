Celestica, Inc. (CLS) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa raised its position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Celestica were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $24,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 2,226.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 917,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after buying an additional 878,187 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 101.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 979,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after buying an additional 492,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,635,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after buying an additional 418,774 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 11.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after buying an additional 255,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) opened at 12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Celestica had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on Celestica and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Macquarie cut Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on Celestica in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in electronics manufacturing services business segment. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including design and development, engineering services, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics and after-market repair and return services.

