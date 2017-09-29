CBRE Group (CBG) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

CBRE Group (NYSE: CBG) is one of 25 public companies in the “Real Estate Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CBRE Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CBRE Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 CBRE Group Competitors 130 435 680 19 2.47

CBRE Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.98%. As a group, “Real Estate Services” companies have a potential upside of 8.20%. Given CBRE Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 5.21% 26.40% 8.08% CBRE Group Competitors 4.66% 14.61% 3.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Real Estate Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBRE Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $13.34 billion $1.26 billion 18.47 CBRE Group Competitors $1.67 billion $167.91 million 33.74

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. CBRE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group’s peers have a beta of 1.58, meaning that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CBRE Group beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services. The Company provides commercial real estate services under the CBRE brand name, investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand name and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name. The Company’s business is focused on commercial property, corporate facilities, project and transaction management, tenant/occupier and property/agency leasing, capital markets solutions (property sales, commercial mortgage brokerage, loan origination and servicing) real estate investment management, valuation, development services and proprietary research.

