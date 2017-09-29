Caxton Corp Continues to Hold Holdings in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX)

Caxton Corp maintained its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,623,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Agile Therapeutics accounts for about 9.5% of Caxton Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Caxton Corp owned about 5.64% of Agile Therapeutics worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,772,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 780,578 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 998,582 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 604.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,213 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alfred Altomari bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 161,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,700.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX) traded up 5.31% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,850 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $125.59 million.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products. The Company has developed a transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is a combined hormonal contraceptive (CHC) patch.

