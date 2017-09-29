Cavco Industries (CVCO) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.30

News articles about Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) have trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cavco Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.6969929253379 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CVCO has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded Cavco Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ CVCO) traded down 0.61% during trading on Friday, reaching $147.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,499 shares. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $88.65 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.20. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Cavco Industries’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $410,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs and produces factory-built homes. The Company operates through two segments: factory-built housing, which includes wholesale and retail systems-built housing operations, and financial services, which includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its factory-built homes are primarily distributed through a network of independent and the Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers.

