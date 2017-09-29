Caterpillar, Inc. (CAT) Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 7.6% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.8% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 235,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 42,048 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.7% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 75,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 192,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar Inc. alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) opened at 125.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.20. Caterpillar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 699.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar, Inc. will post $5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 182,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $20,826,898.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzette M. Long sold 13,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,083.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,471 shares of company stock worth $22,979,332 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/29/caterpillar-inc-cat-holdings-raised-by-kbc-group-nv.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Vetr downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.03.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.