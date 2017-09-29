Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of Health Care SPDR (XLV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Health Care SPDR (NYSE:XLV) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Health Care SPDR were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,318,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,410,000 after acquiring an additional 904,476 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,470,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,559,000 after acquiring an additional 37,824 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Health Care SPDR in the 2nd quarter worth $84,476,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Health Care SPDR by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,028,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,946,000 after acquiring an additional 101,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Health Care SPDR (NYSE XLV) traded down 0.04% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,099 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. Health Care SPDR has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.3048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Health Care SPDR Company Profile

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

