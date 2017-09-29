Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2,879.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $920,719,000 after acquiring an additional 66,453,890 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,004,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,312,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,263,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,431,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,628 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,632,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,611 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 5,580,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) traded up 0.58% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,893 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $308.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HBAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.01.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $32,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,207.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Stanutz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,546.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Huntington) is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, including its bank subsidiary, The Huntington National Bank (the Bank), the Company provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

