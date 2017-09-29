Cardinal Resources (CRDNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Resources (NASDAQ:CRDNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Resources Limited is a gold exploration and development company. Its project principally operates in Ghana, West Africa. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Leederville, Australia. “

Shares of Cardinal Resources (NASDAQ CRDNF) remained flat at $0.46 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares. The stock’s market cap is $139.83 million. Cardinal Resources has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.54.

