Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. Takes Position in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Molina Healthcare makes up approximately 0.9% of Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.9% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

In other news, insider William Dentino sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $4,532,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Terry Bayer sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $28,734.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,060 shares of company stock worth $21,872,968 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) traded up 0.47% on Friday, reaching $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,303 shares. Molina Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The stock’s market cap is $3.88 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.55.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare Inc will post ($2.70) EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

