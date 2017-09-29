Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. Has $524,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) (EWL)

Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) (NYSE:EWL) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) comprises approximately 1.8% of Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) by 101.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 203,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 102,759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fun (NYSE:EWL) traded up 0.92% during trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,027 shares. iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fun has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $35.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.77.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Index Fund(ETF) Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

