Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. Buys Shares of 8,255 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

Capstone Investment Advisors Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 941,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,451,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,992,000 after buying an additional 194,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,531,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on WERN shares. TheStreet raised Werner Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered Werner Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.
Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) traded up 1.099% on Friday, hitting $36.325. The stock had a trading volume of 335,856 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.023 and a beta of 0.87. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $36.55.
Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post $1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.
In related news, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 12,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $367,564.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek J. Leathers sold 12,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,593,570 in the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Werner Enterprises Profile
Werner Enterprises, Inc is a transportation and logistics company. The Company is engaged in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. It operates through two segments: Truckload and Werner Logistics. It provides logistics services through its Werner Logistics division.
